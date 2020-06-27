BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Episode #1993 - Friday - June  26, 2020 - 9AM
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2033 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
11 views • June 27, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1993 - Friday - June  26, 2020 - 9AM
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Links   
E-Vault Live: https://evault.video/view?l=3672554231 
The Range LIVE: https://rangebroadcasting.com/d-live/
Spreely.TV: https://www.spreely.com/SpreelyTV
DLive: https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli

🚦NEW 🚦  LINKS DASHBOARD:  http://petesantilli.mobi 
Get The Range Broadcasting APP https://rangebroadcasting.com/get-the-app/
Get The Spreely APP: http://spreely.app 
Get The DLive APP: https://help.dlive.tv/hc/en-us/articles/360038925612-DLive-Mobile-Apps



PLEASE SUPPORT US!!  

🔴Now It’s General Flynn’s Turn.  Let’s Support Him Now! http://suipportgeneralflynn.com 
🔵Get The World Famous Fighter Flare! Click Here!
http://www.fighterflare.com 
Use Promo Code "PETE"  for 25% OFF 🔦
🔵Support your health today with Collagen! Click Here! http://HealthWithPete.com    
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
🔵Get Your FREE Gold & Silver Investment Guide:  
http://marketing.orionmetalexchange.com/ira-investor-guide-incentive 
See Our Reviews: https://www.consumeraffairs.com/finance/orion-metal-exchange.html 
 
BUY PISTOL PETE’S BEEF JERKY HERE    https://www.pistolpetesjerky.com/ 
ANNOUNCING... THE LAUNCH OF THE COST CLUB!
JOIN OUR BUYING GROUP & GET PRODUCTS AT COST!  http://petelive.tv/costclub  Save America - Buy American!
🚨BYPASS SILICON VALLEY CENSORSHIP! SIGNUP FOR FREE TEXT ALERTS: Text “NEWS” to 74121  or visit  Petelive.tv/text 🚨

☎Audio Stream Via Cellphone - "Call-To-Listen" Line: 605-781-3336
***NEW** LISTENER CALL-IN LINE: 513-970-9080
TOLL FREE: [US & CANADA]:   (888) 985-614
The Pete Santilli Show - Live Show Zoom Line
To Join The Zoom Line: 
http://petelive.tv/zoom 
https://zoom.us/j/300662102 
Meeting ID: 300 662 102
 
See You In The Funnies is The Official Band of The Pete Santilli ShowSubscribe to See You In The Funnies’ YouTube Channel! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbeZXoIR0hVF1VhJuiuAKHQ?sub_confirmation=

🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU! Paypal:   http://paypal.me/petesantilli Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: 
Peter Santilli -  P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230 ♦Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
🚧Pete’s “Wish List”: http://petelive.tv/wishlist
Keywords
pete santilliconservativepolitical talk
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

CDC Deputy Director Jennifer Shuford to Leave Agency

Morgan S. Verity
Oman&#8217;s foreign minister calls for regional security pact excluding U.S. as Gulf tensions mount

Oman’s foreign minister calls for regional security pact excluding U.S. as Gulf tensions mount

Belle Carter
Study Links Three or More Social Activities to Better Cognitive Scores in Older Adults

Study Links Three or More Social Activities to Better Cognitive Scores in Older Adults

Coco Somers
U.S. Intelligence: Chinese Executive Used Nvidia CEO Access to Steal AI Secrets

U.S. Intelligence: Chinese Executive Used Nvidia CEO Access to Steal AI Secrets

Chase Codewell
The cost of AI data centers: When forest destruction drives wolves into Finnish villages

The cost of AI data centers: When forest destruction drives wolves into Finnish villages

Zoey Sky
NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy