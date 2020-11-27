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No evidence that SARS-Cov2 is transmitted from person to person, or that masks prevent such
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74 views • November 27, 2020
David Martin drills down on how the CDC misleads the public by self-referencing CDC studies that confirm nothing but the titles imply otherwise. Specifically, in their claims that Covid-19 can be spread from person to person, and that masks somehow prevent such transmission.
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