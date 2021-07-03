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Queenslanders Slapped With More Fines - People Are Calling The Police On Unsafe COVID Practices
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30 views • July 03, 2021
Dr. Jeannette Young: "Mask although not a 100% of course, but they are still pretty good"
7NEWS Australia:
Eleven people have been slapped with thousands of dollars in fines, failing to wear masks and comply with COVID restrictions during the four-day lockdown.
Queensland Police say they'll continue to crack down hard over the next two weeks.
Sydney COVID-19 Lockdown: Police are pleased at a flood of calls from the public blowing the whistle on unsafe coronavirus practices.
In one case, a group of Central Coast hoons were caught at Tuggerah Lakes around 11pm preparing to do burnouts. Officers put a stop to that. Fining the group $1,000 each.
7NEWS Australia:
Eleven people have been slapped with thousands of dollars in fines, failing to wear masks and comply with COVID restrictions during the four-day lockdown.
Queensland Police say they'll continue to crack down hard over the next two weeks.
Sydney COVID-19 Lockdown: Police are pleased at a flood of calls from the public blowing the whistle on unsafe coronavirus practices.
In one case, a group of Central Coast hoons were caught at Tuggerah Lakes around 11pm preparing to do burnouts. Officers put a stop to that. Fining the group $1,000 each.
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