DeSantis cracks down on Florida students claiming to be part of Hamas terror movement
Rebel News


Oct 29, 2023


On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the move by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's administration to disband chapters of the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) club at Florida state universities. A letter by Ray Rodrigues, chancellor of the State University System of Florida, outlined how SJP chapters have openly said they are "part of this movement, not in solidarity with this movement." By movement, the club was referring to Operation Al-Aqsa flood, the terrorist massacre that devastated southern Israel on October 7, killing over 1,600 Israelis.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3sgswy-desantis-cracks-down-on-florida-students-claiming-to-be-part-of-hamas-terro.html

studentsfloridahamasdesantisrebel newsdisbandsjpterror movementray rodrigueastate university system of floridaoperation al-aqsastudents for justice in palestine

