Jim Breuer | Why Is the NY Times Normalizing Cannibalism? Was Jim Carrey Revealing the Illuminati On Jimmy Kimmel? Why Is Bill Gates Trying to Dim the Sun? Jim Breaks Down the Apocalyptic News of the Day

We Now Have 3 Back Up Microphones for Jim Breuer’s Next Performance

Birx Lied | "I Knew These Vaccines Were Never Going to Protect Against Infection." - Dr. Deborah Birx - https://rumble.com/v1dczbx-birx-lied-.html

Why Is Bill Gates Trying to Block Out the Sun? https://rumble.com/v1doich-bill-gates.html

The Great Reset | Jim Carrey | Did Jim Carrey Reveal the Illuminati Agenda On LIVE TV? https://rumble.com/v1abny1-the-great-reset-jim-carrey-satan.html

NOTE: Jimmy Kimmel tapes at the building next door to the El Capitan Theater. Kimmel is in the old Masonic Lodge which has been renamed the El Capitan ENTERTAINMENT CENTER. The THEATER plays Disney movies year round and is a separate operation all together.

Watch - Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes 2020 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sR6UeVptzRg

Why Is the New York Times Normalizing Cannibalism? https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/23/style/cannibalism-tv-shows-movies-books.html

https://www.indy100.com/viral/new-york-time-cannibalism

https://www.cannibalclub.org/

What is the Connection Between Ellen, Epstein Island and Marina Abramovich? https://duckduckgo.com/?q=ellen+set+epstein+island&t=h_&iax=images&ia=images&iai=https%3A%2F%2Fpbs.twimg.com%2Fmedia%2FD_fDU_eXkAAbPkk.jpg

Learn More About the Spirit Cooking of Marina Abramovic? https://duckduckgo.com/?q=abramovic+marina+spirit+cooking&t=h_&iar=images&iax=images&ia=images

Yuval Noah Harari | "The Clear Cut Dichotomy of Men and Women Will No Longer Make Any Sense." - https://rumble.com/v1cakfr-yuval-noah-harari-the-clear-cut-dichotomy-of-men-and-women-will-no-longer-m.html

PAN | Why Did Google Turn Their Homepage Into a “Celebrating Steelpan” & the Word “PAN?” Who Is Pan? Why Did Grimes Record / Write the Song Darkseid Right Before the COVID-19 Pandemic Began Featuring a CHINESE Artist by the Name of 潘PAN? - https://rumble.com/v1dp4vv-pan-.html

Why Is Yuval Noah Harari Saying That the Only Way to Prevent the Apocalypse Is to Impose New Taxes? https://rumble.com/v18w9nh-yuval-noah-harari-to-prevent-the-apocalypse-we-need-to-impose-taxes-change-.html

Why Is Google Putting Out Videos with Shameless Symbolism?

Watch Google’s Route 66 Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZoPJVcHYlU0

Watch Google’s Steelpan Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-_LHVn6RHE&t=2s

WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/