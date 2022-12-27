Clouded Judgement

The devil will cause you to focus on the past; history, or your own personal experiences to cause you to make decisions that get you on his side and steal your soul. We are born as carnal minded and that is what the devil uses to get us on his side. The devil is happy when he causes others to bring us into a position where our judement is clouded as to the path to take. Our carnal minds will lead us on a path of being antichrist and hate.

John 14:6

King James Version Bible

6 Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me.









