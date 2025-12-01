HORROR: 77% baby death surge after COVID-19 mRNA vaccines

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.
Credits to Truth Provider and DarknessToLight111
CDC Data Suggests mRNA Shots SEVERELY Harm Future Generations.
Years after mass vaccination of childbearing women, babies born are now dying at a 77% excess rate.
This is a catastrophic generational crisis — one that was expected with experimental gene transfer technology.
Source: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH @NicHulscher on X: