Situation Update, June 3rd, 2021 - Chinese STEALTH DRONES surveilling US energy infrastructure; Fauci emails reveal explosive admissions of covid cover-up

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Today we have the bizarre story about a highly customized stealth drone spotted over the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, AZ. This drone is invisible to air traffic control radar and couldn’t even be seen with night vision goggles, reportedly. It was somehow spotted by a Customs and Border Protection (CBP) helicopter, which was joined by a Tucson Police helicopter to try to chase down the drone. It evaded them both with high speed maneuvers, climbing to 14,000 feet, then vanishing.
Before fleeing the area, the quadcopter drone — described as 5 feet in length and 3 feet wide — was monitoring critical US energy infrastructure as well as Air Force Base operations, including fighter jet runways.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-03-chinese-stealth-drones-surveilling-us-energy-infrastructure.html
0:00 Intro
4:59 Chinese Stealth Drones
34:24 Insane News
54:17 Fauci Emails Scandal
For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport
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