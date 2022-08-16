Yogurt - L Reuteri, The Super-Yogurt That Can Help REDUCE Wrinkles, Increase Collagen, Increase Bone Density and Build Muscle! Dr. William Davis

Full Body Detox: Buy QUALITY* MSM (bio-available sulfur) at the BRIGHTEON Store.

L Reuteri Helps the Brain Release Oxytocin. Oxytocin is a special molecule (a hormone) that generates health throughout the body including: reduce wrinkles / increase natural collagen production, faster wound healing, better muscle building, increased bone density. Natural oxytocin also has an important psychological role including building empathy and relational bonding.

More health research at www.EnergyMe333.com

Dr William Davis:

Wheat Belly Blog | https://www.wheatbellyblog.com

Undoctored | https://blog.undoctored.com

Lactobacillus Reuteri "...in addition to causing release of oxytocin from the hypothalamus that leads to effects such as reduced skin wrinkles/increased dermal collagen, acceleration of healing, and increased muscle and bone density, also exerts unique upper gastrointestinal tract colonizing effects. This may be important in preventing small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, or SIBO, that is now occurring at epidemic proportions in modern people." ~ Dr. William Davis

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

WHY Detox With MSM?

Why is Methyl-Sulfonyl-Methane (MSM) a foundational supplement? Sulfur is essential for helping the liver detox the whole body.

It's all about giving your body the energy to heal and maintain itself. MSM is an incredibly effective and safe supplement.

Buy QUALITY* MSM (bio-available sulfur) at the BRIGHTEON Store. 99.9% MSM Glyphosate and GMO Tested https://bit.ly/3AqRZNa

Why do we need MSM? "Sulfur (MSM) is stored in every cell of the body...Sulfur is responsible for the ionic exchange within the sodium-potassium pump in the cell...sulfur is a component of insulin...sulfur is a required element found in the proteins of most body tissues." ~ Beth M Ley, Ph.D.

Our sulfur levels go down as we age. Supplementing MSM helps us maintain normal function.

"....is a non-metallic sulfur compound which occurs widely in nature. It is one of the most common substances found in the body. Sulfur plays an essential role in human nutrition, a fact commonly overlooked....MSM is as basic to life as water and salt. It is completely non-toxic - as safe as water! " ~ Beth M Ley, Ph.D.

* BRIGHTEON store sources its supplements through ChiefOrganics.com - dedicated to clean, organic products (lab verified) with 1% percent of profits given to Native American causes.