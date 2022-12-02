Create New Account
Rep Steube: It's Absolutely Atrocious Naval Academy Is Denying Diplomas To Unvaxxed Midshipmen
Rep. Greg Steube: "Think about spending four years of your life in college and then not even being able to get a degree for the work that you've done. This is a young woman who wants to serve her country and all because she doesn't want to take the COVID vaccine based on religious exemptions that are being refused by this administration and the DOD."

Keywords
vaccinespandemicmandatescorona viruscovidplandemic

