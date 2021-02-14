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Are You A Stress Mess?
Take Control of Your Health!
Take Control of Your Health!
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12 views • February 14, 2021
Most of us are dealing with stress on an ongoing basis. The very nature of stress is that it never really disappears. It changes form and intensity, but there is always something in our modern lifestyle that causes us to experience a stress response. And the more technology we have at our fingertips, the less we actually relax. Think about the "olden days" before there was even indoor electricity. You had to function by candlelight once the sun went down, and there wasn't a whole lot you could get down. You were forced to "wind down". There was nothing overly stimulating to keep you awake and prevent you from getting to bed at a decent hour and giving your body the rest it needs. Compare that to your life now. And in this video, I point out other things that may be causing you a lot of stress.
Did you know your body actually uses up more minerals when your under stress? And that chronic stress can lead to mineral deficiency which can lead to symptoms like anxiety, depression, insomnia, high blood pressure and much more. But the good news is, you can do something about it!
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healthnutritiontoxinsstressholisticmineralsnaturalrelaxationdeficiencies
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy