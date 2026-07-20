🇮🇷🇺🇸🇯🇴🇮🇱| Iran has started hitting US bases in Jordan’s Aqaba region, namely King Hussein Airport and/or Aqabah port.



Since it’s close to ‘Israel’, the zionist military launched interceptor missiles out of precaution.

The thick black smoke reportedly comes from the King Hussein intl Airport in Aqaba, Jordan, after it was hit by Iranian missiles.



This is in addition to the earlier missile that impacted outside the airport.



The airport is hosting many US military aircrafts.



Clips from @Fotros Resistance

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