Ukrainian cannon fodder wake up to their plight and refuse to obey orders.

This statement was made by Ukrainian soldiers to Zelensky. They are in the DPR on the front line without equipment, weapons and means of communication. They are not provided with food and water, there is no medical care.
In their appeal, they expressed complete distrust of the command and considered that they were being disposed of on purpose.
Shared from https://t.me/ukr_leaks_eng/659
