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Why We Must Be Ready To Face God
JUT20Bright
JUT20Bright
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50 views • May 30, 2022
This video was created to show you why some Christians seem crazier than others. Why do you think that Christians keep coming back to show you the road to salvation?



The Salvation prayer must be out loud and from the heart, spirit, soul and all of your strength, in other words, you must mean what you say:

I accept you Lord Jesus as my saviour. I confess that You, Jesus Christ, in my life. I believe You have risen from the dead. I repent and turn from my wicked ways. You shed Your blood on the cross for my sins. I have been a sinner, and I recognize I can't save myself. Lord Jesus, I trust in you right now to save me from all hellfire and, above all, take me into your Heavenly Kingdom. Thank you for my salvation, Lord. I want the best I can have from You, in your precious name, Amen.


Our main page is https://a-c-t-s.net/


Bible Gateway on Revelation 3:30 = https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+3%3A10&;version=NKJV


Bible Gateway on Matthew 18:21-35 = https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew+18%3A21-35&;version=NKJV


Bible Gateway on Matthew 25:1-30 = https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Matthew+25%3A1-30&;version=NKJV


Gifts of the Holy Spirit = https://a-c-t-s.net/Topic01.php


To learn about the 5 Crowns = https://www.allaboutbible.com/five-crowns-in-the-bible/


If you are left behind this could be some or all God's wrath = https://a-c-t-s.net/Q%20and%20A%20-%20Part%2003.php


Gematria (letters and numerical values) = https://menorah-bible.jimdofree.com/english/structure-of-the-bible/alphabets-and-numerical-values/


Isaiah 53 = https://biblehub.com/interlinear/isaiah/53.htm
You will need to know the Hebrew alphabet, here are two links, you decide which one you like =
https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/4069287/jewish/The-Hebrew-Alphabet.htm
https://bnaimitzvahacademy.com/hebrew-alphabet-chart-learn-hebrew-letters/
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godfaceready
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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