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Reise nach Jerusalem (1/2) - bei den Deutschrittern von Bern
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31 views • May 11, 2022
Video vom April 2021: "Hier folgen wir einem ehemaligen Prozessionsweg der mittelalterlichen Deutschordensritter bei Bern, und entdecken auf diesem abenteuerlichen Ausflug allerlei Kurioses...
Den gleichnamigen PDF-Artikel findet man hier: https://files.basekit.com/f2/68/f2680... (auf meinen 2 Websites, siehe "Kanalinfo"), oder auf archive.org"
Verwendete Musik siehe am Ende des Videos, Credits aus der YouTube Audio Library hier:
Gregorianischer Choral war ohne Quellenangabe lizenzfrei und gratis erhältlich
Darkest Child by Kevin MacLeod http://incompetech.com
Creative Commons — Attribution 4.0 International — CC BY 4.0
Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/darkest-child
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/NDJ7uBPVcH8
The Voyage by Audionautix (http://audionautix.com) is part of the YouTube Audio Library (https://www.youtube.com/audiolibrary/...) and it's licensed under a Creative Commons license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...).
Journey to Neverland, von dynamedion, aus https://www.gemafreie-musik-online.de
Den gleichnamigen PDF-Artikel findet man hier: https://files.basekit.com/f2/68/f2680... (auf meinen 2 Websites, siehe "Kanalinfo"), oder auf archive.org"
Verwendete Musik siehe am Ende des Videos, Credits aus der YouTube Audio Library hier:
Gregorianischer Choral war ohne Quellenangabe lizenzfrei und gratis erhältlich
Darkest Child by Kevin MacLeod http://incompetech.com
Creative Commons — Attribution 4.0 International — CC BY 4.0
Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/darkest-child
Music promoted by Audio Library https://youtu.be/NDJ7uBPVcH8
The Voyage by Audionautix (http://audionautix.com) is part of the YouTube Audio Library (https://www.youtube.com/audiolibrary/...) and it's licensed under a Creative Commons license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...).
Journey to Neverland, von dynamedion, aus https://www.gemafreie-musik-online.de
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