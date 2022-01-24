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DEFEAT THE MANDATES RALLY in Washington DC
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100 views • January 24, 2022
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With The Overwhelming Support of 17,000 Doctors...
There was a Rally Held in Washington DC
With Over 20,000 Americans Turning Out in The Cold Weather.
The Sole Purpose of The ~Defeat The Mandates~ Rally...
Was to Again Make This Country Much Better.
With The Overwhelming Support of 17,000 Doctors...
There was a Rally Held in Washington DC
With Over 20,000 Americans Turning Out in The Cold Weather.
The Sole Purpose of The ~Defeat The Mandates~ Rally...
Was to Again Make This Country Much Better.
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