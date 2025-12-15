BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Chris Olson: Paper Markets Fail as Gold and Silver Reprice for 2026
4921 views • 1 day ago

To learn more, visit: https://metalswithmike.com/


- Interview Introduction and Silver Market Overview (0:02)

- Global Industrial Demand and Supply Issues (1:56)

- COMEX Market Dysfunction and Price Volatility (6:45)

- Fed's Financial Policies and Market Reactions (11:17)

- Retail Demand and Constitutional Silver (17:14)

- Tucker Carlson Partnership and Industry Issues (19:45)

- Vaulting Services and Physical Ownership (32:05)

- Advanced Caching and Security Measures (36:38)

- Silver Market Predictions and Future Outlook (39:31)

- Conclusion and Final Thoughts (46:07)


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


Recent News
OCC report exposes major U.S. banks for politically motivated &#8220;debanking&#8221; practices

OCC report exposes major U.S. banks for politically motivated “debanking” practices

Kevin Hughes
Silver surges to record highs amid dollar instability, supply crunch, and investor scams

Silver surges to record highs amid dollar instability, supply crunch, and investor scams

Finn Heartley
EU&#8217;s emergency freeze on Russian Central Bank assets sparks debate over credibility and legal authority

EU’s emergency freeze on Russian Central Bank assets sparks debate over credibility and legal authority

Patrick Lewis
Venezuela accuses U.S. of &#8220;piracy&#8221; after seizure of oil tanker in disputed sanctions enforcement

Venezuela accuses U.S. of “piracy” after seizure of oil tanker in disputed sanctions enforcement

Belle Carter
A significant national problem exposed: Gold bar scam targets elderly victims

A significant national problem exposed: Gold bar scam targets elderly victims

Ramon Tomey
The Silver Tsunami: How the coming economic collapse will wipe out paper wealth—and what to do now

The Silver Tsunami: How the coming economic collapse will wipe out paper wealth—and what to do now

Kevin Hughes
