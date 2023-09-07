Internet DESTROYS Oprah, The Rock For FRAUD Maui 'Fundraiser' | 'YOU Started FIRES To Get More LAND!
459 views
•
Published 14 hours ago
•
Benny Johnson
Sep 4, 2023
The Rock and Oprah are facing backlash after they tried to save face by "raising money" for Maui. The people of Hawaii aren't buying it.. SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST https://link.chtbl.com/hDPO8U2P Sign up for The Benny Newsletter: https://www.bennyjohnson.com/newsletter Follow Benny on All of His Channels: https://www.bennyjohnson.com/socials
Keywords
internetlandfraudmauifiresoprahdestroysbenny johnsonfundraise
