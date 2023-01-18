Create New Account
Efeitos colaterais após cada dose das 💉 (La Quinta Columna International)
Observações da Luna
Published a day ago

Olá!


Estou compartilhando um vídeo do Telegram: La Quinta Columna International.


🇵🇹🇧🇷 #Português - Tive meu eczema muito bem controlado por 29 anos, mas depois de cada dose de "vacina" contra a covid piorou cada vez mais.


https://t.me/laquintacolumnainternational/1083


Meus canais 🔻


📍 https://www.bitchute.com/observacoesdaluna


📍 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/observacoesdaluna


📍 https://rumble.com/c/observacoesdaluna


📍 https://www.youtube.com/@observacoesdaluna


Até o próximo vídeo!


Obrigada 🤗🙌🏻💕

vacinascovid-19efeitos colaterais

