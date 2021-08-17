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So-called gene scissors endanger almost every natural life
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31 views • August 17, 2021
In the spring of this year, Kla.TV [kla.tv/18056] reported on the molecular biology method CRISPR/Cas [Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats], the so-called genetic scissors, with which the DNA [carrier of genetic information] of plants and living organisms can be specifically cut and modified. One application of this technology, called Gene Drive CRISPR/Cas9, is capable of becoming a threat to ecosystems and the food supply by manipulating natural organisms. This molecular biology application CRISPR/Cas is also promoted primarily as an achievement, for example, to eliminate diseases. However, this is only one side of the coin. On the flip side, various extremely concerned scientific capacities are speaking out. This raises the burning question of the extent to which natural life and the environment are affected or irreversibly altered by Gene Drive, and which unpredictable consequences this will encompass! The so-called gene scissors, called Gene Drive CRISPR-Cas9, can be used to irreversibly alter natural genetic information through targeted cutting. This entails a danger that absolutely must be set against the supposed benefit.
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