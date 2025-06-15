GALACTIC WISDOM CONFERENCE - INTRO PRESENTATION! :-)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GALACTIC WISDOM CONFERENCE -- first day introduction! Hello Friends, in this segment, Carolyn White and I introduce people to the 10th Annual Galactic Wisdom Conference. We introduced some of our famous and amazing speakers including Professor Gerald Pollack (water scientist, University of Washington, Seattle), Emmanuel Itier (French spiritual film director), Nobel Peace Prize nominee Ervin Laszlo (Famous scientist), and memorials to Judy Cali (Famous American psychic) and Tom Paladino (Scalar energy) and Dr. Lee Merritt (Famous medical doctor). The Conference started on June 14 and will broadcast again on June 21st 2025. You can watch all the videos by computer for only $30 for the next six months. To register, please go to: www.galacticwisdomconference.com This is the audio of the presentation. For the video of this presentation, please see Out of this World Radio - Ted Mahr on Rumble. With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, OTW Radio www.tedmahr.com www.outofthiswoldreadings.com Email: [email protected]