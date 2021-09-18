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Purebloods fighting back. Stricken from Youtube for facts
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150 views • September 18, 2021
Pointed out some overlooked facts with medical terms and taken down again.
ICU Nurse link, remove the space and $$$ between Youtube-- https://youtu.be/wkbpE-MxXcA
Salty Link https://youtu.be/uMAsVxCgU0E
Corbett James and James https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0/nwnw20210916-720p:8?r=AKZNbwZAhY6cBosM2DLZHhR172ESchiS
ICU Nurse link, remove the space and $$$ between Youtube-- https://youtu.be/wkbpE-MxXcA
Salty Link https://youtu.be/uMAsVxCgU0E
Corbett James and James https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0/nwnw20210916-720p:8?r=AKZNbwZAhY6cBosM2DLZHhR172ESchiS
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