Apr 10, 2025

🔥 Stop Worrying — That’s When Life Starts Working | Master Shi Heng Yi,

Master Shi Heng Yi





WATCH FULL INTERVIEW:

• Lecțiile unui Maestru Shaolin: Cum să-ți c...





SUBSCRIBE: / @doctormihail





Many Thanks to Dr Mihail & Master Shi Heng Yi for this beautiful interview that helps so many of us learn and improve our lives!









Shi Heng Yi is the former headmaster of the Shaolin Temple Europe 歐洲少林寺 located in Germany and belongs to the 35th Generation of Shaolin.





For the full training experience, please have a look at the latest project of the Shaolin Temple Europe:

➡ https://shaolin.online

https://www.shihengyi.online/





More insights and free Training instructions of Shifu Shi Heng Yi can be found on: ➡ Website:

https://shihengyi.online

➡ Facebook: / shihengyi.online

➡ YouTube: / shihengyionline





If you find this podcast useful or are enjoying the published videos and content, you can support Master Shi Heng Yi by leaving a review on the Google-Site of the Shaolin Temple Europe here

➡https://bit.ly/3e13woW

Special Thanks to

Master Shi Heng Yi

& Shaolin Temple Europe





songs licensed with soundstripe.com

echowave_Respire_instrumental

WFSM2PYCHSGOIPKH

Moments_Long_Journey_instrumental P0BIBSJUZ7JCBI5DDe

Hartmann_Brume_instrumental ZJS3V6MMOFQWKYLD

Moments_Life_Worth_Living_instrumental JW90HBZP4T6AGFYK









© 2025 Shi Heng Yi Teachings

all rights reserved