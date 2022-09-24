The US Bank Would Withdraw Their Business From China in the Event of a Taiwan Invasion by Chinese Forces

https://gnews.org/post/p1oxj78b9
09/23/2022 During the congressional hearing on Wednesday, US Bank CEOs said that it would follow what the government demands of them and withdraw their business from China in the event of a Taiwan invasion by Chinese forces
