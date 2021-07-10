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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1664 - Janice P Lynn S - 2nd report on break in the cold case
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10 views • July 10, 2021
Janice and Lynn were staying at a motel cottage in Virginia Beach,VA, when Broadnax broke in and attacked them. He strangled Lynn, before slashing her throat with a broken wine bottle, then shooting her twice in the head. He then raped Janice, before strangling her, then shooting her three times in the right side of her head. Broadnax was caught in 2019 after DNA evidence linked him to the crime.
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