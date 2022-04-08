© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE SACRAMENTO SHOOTING, WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR
Follow
1
Share
Report
12 views • April 08, 2022
First of all I was correct about the Demolition Party using this tragedy to chip away at our 2nd amendment right to defend our own family, our own life, and our own property. Before Mayor Steingerg had any definitive information to speak of, he and the Demo Party were already labeling this a “MASS SHOOTING” and proceeded to label gun violence as a sickness and as an epidemic when in fact, it’s turning out to be a “MASS CASUALTY INCIDENT” as the investigation is pointing towards a gang related shoot-out. “What’s the difference”, you might ask? The difference lies in the political usefulness for the Demo Party. For example, if they had said this was a gang shoot-out from the start, they wouldn’t be able to push their anti-gun agenda because gang violence cannot be so easily blamed on firearms. And law enforcements inability to curb gang violence, especially in inner cities, can be used more as an advocation for law abiding citizens to defend themselves by lawfully purchasing a firearm. But calling it a mass shooting, knowing full well the emotional trigger it creates, allows the Demo Party to nonsensically blame a tool for the evil actions of unlawful people. Essentially it’s a con job that takes advantage of the fears and ignorance of the American People. Not only was this not the fault of firearms, it seems as though at least one of the suspects was released early from prison. Once again highlighting the soft-on-crime approach of the Demolition Party and its enabling of the career criminal's ability to repeatedly victimize our communities. As I stated in my first segment, the Demolition Party does not care about you. They wait for or enable these tragedies to occur and then when they do, they take advantage of your fear and ignorance and theatrically sell you safety promising more of the measures that allowed you to be victimized in the first place. Bottom line, they want a disarmed populace because an armed populace is the best criminal deterrent there will ever be and the Demolition Party are nothing if not criminals.
https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/05/us/sacramento-california-shooting-tuesday/index.html
https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2022/04/06/update-sacramento-police-say-at-least-5-gunmen-involved-in-gang-related-mass-shooting/
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/THE-SACRAMENTO-SHOOTING--WHAT-WE-KNOW-SO-FAR-e1gtm55
https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/05/us/sacramento-california-shooting-tuesday/index.html
https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2022/04/06/update-sacramento-police-say-at-least-5-gunmen-involved-in-gang-related-mass-shooting/
ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/THE-SACRAMENTO-SHOOTING--WHAT-WE-KNOW-SO-FAR-e1gtm55
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.