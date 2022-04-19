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Anyone Having Sleep Issues between 1 - 4 am ⁉️ What you can do about it?
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812 views • April 19, 2022
Symptoms
Waking Up between hours 1-4am
Can't fall back to sleep
Insomnia
Headaches
📱📡This can be due to Smart Meters which have been installed worldwide under the false pretenses of getting faster internet connection etc.
What can you do to protect yourself? EMF shields + Earthing Card s
http://naturesfrequencies.com/fixmyhealth
Waking Up between hours 1-4am
Can't fall back to sleep
Insomnia
Headaches
📱📡This can be due to Smart Meters which have been installed worldwide under the false pretenses of getting faster internet connection etc.
What can you do to protect yourself? EMF shields + Earthing Card s
http://naturesfrequencies.com/fixmyhealth
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