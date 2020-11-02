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Yugoslavian Warns America
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42 views • November 02, 2020
This is a Yugoslavian lady's warning to America about what's happening in our country right now. She witnessed the same type of types of events take place there in her country, so she felt morally obligated to warn us. It's amazing to me how so many foreigners like her understand and respect the principles upon which our nation was founded more than most Americans do. What I find really valuable about this video is that she exposes who the real enemies of America are, and what we need to do in response to this takeover of our once free society--things that the Yugoslavs failed to do, which is why there is no longer a Yugoslavia Federacy. In 14 minutes, this lady nails it all!
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
My sites...
https://FreedomMovement.info
https://AlaskasList.com
CIA-Hatched Socialist Media Sites...
https://www.facebook.com/MikeBaker1971
https://twitter.com/AlaskasList
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