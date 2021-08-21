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Who's Tongue Do You Speak With?
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30 views • August 21, 2021
Many sincere Christians, who love the Lord, believe that speaking in tongues is an essential gift from God, and that if you don't speak in tongues then you don't have the Holy Spirit. Is this the correct view of the gift of tongues? What and how do people speak in tongues? Do we lack the gift of the Holy Spirit if we do not speak in tongues? Let’s see what the Bible says about this as we undertake a Biblical analysis of this diverse and sometimes controversial subject.
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We do not monitor video comments so if you would like to comment on or ask a question about anything in this video, please feel free to email us or use the "Contact Us" page on our web site:
website: www.sureword.co.uk
email: [email protected]
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