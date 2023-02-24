Create New Account
End of the Road - How Money Became Worthless [2012 - Tim Delmastro]
16 views
divideetimpera
Published a day ago |

In 2008 the world experienced one of the greatest financial turmoils in modern history. Markets around the world started crashing, stock prices plummeted, and major financial institutions, once thought to be invincible, started showing signs of collapse. Governments responded quickly, issuing massive bailouts and stimulus packages in an effort to keep the world economy afloat.

While we’re told that these drastic measures prevented a total collapse of our system, a growing sense of unease has spread throughout the population. In the world of finance, indeed in all facets of modern life, cracks have started to appear. What lies ahead as a result of these bold ‘money printing’ measures? Was the financial crisis solved, or were the problems merely ‘kicked down the road?’

Keywords
fedmoneygovernmentgoldslaveryscamdebtdollarfiatponzi

