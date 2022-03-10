Increase in Infections The Biolabs were being observed since 2014 and it was noted that under a “so-called” reform of the Ukrainian healthcare there had been a “sharp uncontrollable increase in the occurrence of dangerous and economically devastating infections.”These included a rise in instances of rubella, diphtheria, tuberculosis, and cases of measles had increased more than 100-fold. He continued that the World Health Organisation had declared Ukraine a country with a high risk of the polio epidemic, and Kirillova said that it was believed that in 2007 a strain of African swine plague with increased contagiousness was constructed in a biolab in Georgia run by the Pentagon and its spread significantly affected the economy of several countries. Source: https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/09/russia-to-the-u-s-we-have-found-your-biological-weapons/

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