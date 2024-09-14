G EDWARD GRIFFIN ☭ COMMUNIST TAKEOVER [1969 LECTURE]

G. Edward Griffin’s 1969 lecture, often titled “More Deadly Than War: The Communist Revolution in America,” discusses the perceived threat of communism in the United States. Griffin, a member of the John Birch Society, outlines what he believes are the tactics and strategies used by communists to infiltrate and destabilize American society.





In his lecture, Griffin draws on various sources, including Manning Johnson’s book “Color, Communism, and Common Sense,” to argue that communists aim to exploit social and racial tensions to further their agenda. He also discusses the concept of a non-violent revolution, which he claims is achieved under the guise of promoting democracy.





