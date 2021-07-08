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California Modern Militawoman | 2A For Today!
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451 views • July 08, 2021
Another 4th of July celebration has passed and its past time for us to put to death the persistent "Second Amendment was meant for muskets myth" once and for all
61% of US counties are now designated as Second Amendment sanctuaries
AND Our 2A For Today Modern Militiawoman Spotlight! That's right our 2A For Today Modern Militiawoman is an elderly gunslinger from Modesto, California whose patience was tested during a home invasion where her sharpshooting saved the elderly couple.
Welcome to 2A For Today!
61% of US counties are now designated as Second Amendment sanctuaries
AND Our 2A For Today Modern Militiawoman Spotlight! That's right our 2A For Today Modern Militiawoman is an elderly gunslinger from Modesto, California whose patience was tested during a home invasion where her sharpshooting saved the elderly couple.
Welcome to 2A For Today!
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