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London May 29, 2021: One million people on the move - the Media is silent
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60 views • June 23, 2021
On May 29, 2021 one of the biggest demonstrations against the Corona restrictions took place in London: a great mass movement with one million participants, a colorful diversity from young to old, white and black, united for one and the same wish: Freedom! Freedom!
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