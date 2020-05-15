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The Slums of Honolulu and Oahu pt. 1 (Truth Filled Trajctory #1)
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27 views • May 15, 2020
Narration returns @ 10:30 into the video.
Welcome to my new video series: Truth Filled Trajectory.
Many people do not ever see this side of Honolulu. Take the journey with Truth Filled Trajectory to explore another side Hawaii and gain insight on the reason why living in scarcity exists.
Hawaii is not is crime filled as many places on the US mainland, but it has many pockets that are forgotten about and even police don’t frequent. When measuring up to the rest of the United States, Hawaii has to be treated differently because, Hawaii has an entirely different set of history and cultures then the rest of the United States. Many things don’t apply here that would apply on the Mainland US. One thing our slums have in common, is scarcity, desperation and ghetto mentality.
This is a small part of the many, many perspectives that make up Hawaii. Hawaii is still paradise. This is just the urban side of things.
If you would like to support Truth Filled Trajectory: https://www.patreon.com/Luemas
Also please listen to Chant it down radio. https://www.chantitdownradio.com/
That is where you will get a whole perspective on looking at the world through the lens of the big picture analysis. No episode is an old episode because the information is timeless...
Welcome to my new video series: Truth Filled Trajectory.
Many people do not ever see this side of Honolulu. Take the journey with Truth Filled Trajectory to explore another side Hawaii and gain insight on the reason why living in scarcity exists.
Hawaii is not is crime filled as many places on the US mainland, but it has many pockets that are forgotten about and even police don’t frequent. When measuring up to the rest of the United States, Hawaii has to be treated differently because, Hawaii has an entirely different set of history and cultures then the rest of the United States. Many things don’t apply here that would apply on the Mainland US. One thing our slums have in common, is scarcity, desperation and ghetto mentality.
This is a small part of the many, many perspectives that make up Hawaii. Hawaii is still paradise. This is just the urban side of things.
If you would like to support Truth Filled Trajectory: https://www.patreon.com/Luemas
Also please listen to Chant it down radio. https://www.chantitdownradio.com/
That is where you will get a whole perspective on looking at the world through the lens of the big picture analysis. No episode is an old episode because the information is timeless...
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