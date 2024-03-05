Investigative Reporters Confirm Chinese Troops Invading U.S. Through Open Border
123 views
•
Published 18 hours ago
•
Investigative Reporters Confirm Chinese Troops Invading U.S. Through Open Border
https://banned.video/watch?id=65e634c465961e3380cbd957
The Alex Jones Show
The Alex Jones Show
Michael Yon and Ann Vandersteel join Alex Jones to give the latest news on America's collapsed southern border.
The Alex Jones Show
The Alex Jones Show
Michael Yon and Ann Vandersteel join Alex Jones to give the latest news on America's collapsed southern border.
Keywords
current eventspoliticsus borderinvasionchinese troops
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos