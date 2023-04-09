"The story of man is the story of the love of woman" ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Book Review of The Star Rover

It's often said that the best books are old books, having just finished the novel "The Star Rover" published in 1915, I'm a bit more convinced of this! The novel is "red-pilled" and politically incorrect yet hints at surprisingly modern discoveries - like the genetic memory hypothesis.
Read book review 📑 Everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/631-the-star-rover
Order 💲 Book
https://amzn.to/2PGKA4a
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.