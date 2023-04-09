Create New Account
"The story of man is the story of the love of woman" ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Book Review of The Star Rover
jroseland
Published Yesterday |

It's often said that the best books are old books, having just finished the novel "The Star Rover" published in 1915, I'm a bit more convinced of this! The novel is "red-pilled" and politically incorrect yet hints at surprisingly modern discoveries - like the genetic memory hypothesis.


fake newspodcastred pillbooksbook reviewpolitically incorrectreincarnationthe statewhite menlimitless mindsetjack londonthe star rovernovelsred-pilledgenetic memoryhuman hibernationcataleptic tranceliterary analysisfarce of civic nationalism

