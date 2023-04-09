"The story of man is the story of the love of woman" ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Book Review of The Star Rover

It's often said that the best books are old books, having just finished the novel "The Star Rover" published in 1915, I'm a bit more convinced of this! The novel is "red-pilled" and politically incorrect yet hints at surprisingly modern discoveries - like the genetic memory hypothesis.





Read book review 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/631-the-star-rover

Order 💲 Book

https://amzn.to/2PGKA4a