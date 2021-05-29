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Episode 15 - 1 of 3 One controls that which they create (or recreate)
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60 views • May 29, 2021
It took me 4 days to put this video together and 18 hours to upload it... This is probably the most important video I have done to date. I will be switching over to Brighteon based upon the Fact that Rumble is going mainstream...
I am not a minister, I am a researcher and seeker of the truth as to where it might lead me. I have been told over my lifetime how the scripture was the foundation of the Constitution and laws of America. It has taken me most of my life to research and discover exactly what that means and how it applies. Yes, it is true... Everything that you know, see, and do is based upon “Natural Law” and that law comes from scripture... but you will not find it in the current versions of the bible. I have had to search for the beginning of the actual jurisdiction... Air, Land, and water... Trust, Common law, Admiralty/statutory.
Then we have the maxims of law... To have control of the three jurisdictions, you have to understand yourself and your origins and your freedoms... and that is a long story that I hope you will listen to over time...
Here are additional issues that you need to know about other than the spiritual...
COVID Vaccine Secrets, What We Know and May Never Know About COVID Vaccines
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3jg9T2xrFw6S/ (16 mins)
Source and Article with more Information:
https://needtoknow.news/2021/05/covid-vaccine-secrets-is-an-excellent-video-to-share-with-people-who-are-considering-taking-covid-19-vaccines/?utm_source=rss&;utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=covid-vaccine-secrets-is-an-excellent-video-to-share-with-people-who-are-considering-taking-covid-19-vaccines
This video from Children’s Health Defense cuts through propaganda for people considering taking COVID vaccines. The video exposes all of the major problems with the vaccine.
FDA Safety Surveillance of COVID-19 Vaccines (Side Effects):
Working list of possible adverse event outcomes ***Subject to change***
• Guillain-Barré syndrome
• Convulsions / seizures
• Stroke
• Blood Clots
• Anaphylaxis (adverse reactions)
• Acute myocardial infarction (Heart issues)
• Autoimmune disease (AIDS, the shot has AIDS components in it)
• Deaths (actual numbers in the US are suppressed)
• Pregnancy and birth outcomes (Massive stillborns, breast feeding deaths, sterility)
• Non-anaphylactic allergic reactions
• Arthritis and arthralgia/joint pain
• Kawasaki disease
• Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children
• Vaccine enhanced disease
• Becoming contagious to others...
• Many more...
These are the reported effects collated in one week in the UK, in America, the actual report of reactions have been censored and suppressed:
• Blood disorders: 2,033
• Cardiac disorders: 1,032
• Congenital Disorders: 3
• Hearing Disorders: 713
• Endocrine Disorders: 10
• Eye Disorders 1,242 (12 blind)
• Gastrointestinal disorders: 9,360
• General Disorders: 26,391
• Liver Disorders: 17
• Immune System Disorders: 466
• Infections: 1,863
• Injuries: 393
• Continued Investigations: 965
• Metabolic disorders: 525
• Muscle-tissue Disorders: 11,565
• Neoplasm’s: 20
• Nervous System Disorders: 16,107
• Issues Associated with Pregnancy: 29
• Psychiatric Disorders: 1,235
• Syst. Reproductive Disorders: 338
• Respiratory Disorders: 3,575
• Skin Disorders: 6,042
• Vascular Disorders: 992
• Dead 212
Must See Video’s https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hx8O2TWs1rgM/
I am not a minister, I am a researcher and seeker of the truth as to where it might lead me. I have been told over my lifetime how the scripture was the foundation of the Constitution and laws of America. It has taken me most of my life to research and discover exactly what that means and how it applies. Yes, it is true... Everything that you know, see, and do is based upon “Natural Law” and that law comes from scripture... but you will not find it in the current versions of the bible. I have had to search for the beginning of the actual jurisdiction... Air, Land, and water... Trust, Common law, Admiralty/statutory.
Then we have the maxims of law... To have control of the three jurisdictions, you have to understand yourself and your origins and your freedoms... and that is a long story that I hope you will listen to over time...
Here are additional issues that you need to know about other than the spiritual...
COVID Vaccine Secrets, What We Know and May Never Know About COVID Vaccines
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3jg9T2xrFw6S/ (16 mins)
Source and Article with more Information:
https://needtoknow.news/2021/05/covid-vaccine-secrets-is-an-excellent-video-to-share-with-people-who-are-considering-taking-covid-19-vaccines/?utm_source=rss&;utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=covid-vaccine-secrets-is-an-excellent-video-to-share-with-people-who-are-considering-taking-covid-19-vaccines
This video from Children’s Health Defense cuts through propaganda for people considering taking COVID vaccines. The video exposes all of the major problems with the vaccine.
FDA Safety Surveillance of COVID-19 Vaccines (Side Effects):
Working list of possible adverse event outcomes ***Subject to change***
• Guillain-Barré syndrome
• Convulsions / seizures
• Stroke
• Blood Clots
• Anaphylaxis (adverse reactions)
• Acute myocardial infarction (Heart issues)
• Autoimmune disease (AIDS, the shot has AIDS components in it)
• Deaths (actual numbers in the US are suppressed)
• Pregnancy and birth outcomes (Massive stillborns, breast feeding deaths, sterility)
• Non-anaphylactic allergic reactions
• Arthritis and arthralgia/joint pain
• Kawasaki disease
• Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children
• Vaccine enhanced disease
• Becoming contagious to others...
• Many more...
These are the reported effects collated in one week in the UK, in America, the actual report of reactions have been censored and suppressed:
• Blood disorders: 2,033
• Cardiac disorders: 1,032
• Congenital Disorders: 3
• Hearing Disorders: 713
• Endocrine Disorders: 10
• Eye Disorders 1,242 (12 blind)
• Gastrointestinal disorders: 9,360
• General Disorders: 26,391
• Liver Disorders: 17
• Immune System Disorders: 466
• Infections: 1,863
• Injuries: 393
• Continued Investigations: 965
• Metabolic disorders: 525
• Muscle-tissue Disorders: 11,565
• Neoplasm’s: 20
• Nervous System Disorders: 16,107
• Issues Associated with Pregnancy: 29
• Psychiatric Disorders: 1,235
• Syst. Reproductive Disorders: 338
• Respiratory Disorders: 3,575
• Skin Disorders: 6,042
• Vascular Disorders: 992
• Dead 212
Must See Video’s https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hx8O2TWs1rgM/
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