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184) WORLDWIDE EXPERIMENTAL VACCINE TRIAL EVIDENCIES
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70 views • July 08, 2021
Sources:
Jul 7th, 2021 | Toxic Poisons Confirmed in MULTIPLE ‘Vaccines’, Door-to-Door Vaxx Plan, Media EXPOSED!: https://www.podbean.com/site/EpisodeDownload/PB10826D4TCTWV
July 7th, 2021 | LA QUINTA COLUMNA EN EL PROGRAMA NO MÁS MENTIRAS CON DR. JAVIER SCIUTO, SEVILLANO Y PERIODISTA FERREIRA: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/LAQUINTACOLUMNAENNOM%C3%81SMENTIRAS:f
WHY THE VAXXED ARE ACTING STRANGE [2021-06-21] - MIKE R (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/48388255-9f0d-4b13-b6ec-f60f26e48501
Preliminary study ( EN Unofficial Translation): https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/unofficial-translation.html
Issue 2, 2019 - Nanoscale Horizons
Graphene oxide touches blood: in vivo interactions of bio-coronated 2D materials
Abstract - Graphene oxide is the hot topic in biomedical and pharmaceutical research of the current decade. However, its complex interactions with human blood components complicate the transition from the promising in vitro results to clinical settings. Even though graphene oxide is made with the same atoms as our organs, tissues and cells, its bi-dimensional nature causes unique interactions with blood proteins and biological membranes and can lead to severe effects like thrombogenicity and immune cell activation. In this review, we will describe the journey of graphene oxide after injection into the bloodstream, from the initial interactions with plasma proteins to the formation of the “biomolecular corona”, and biodistribution. We will consider the link between the chemical properties of graphene oxide (and its functionalized/reduced derivatives), protein binding and in vivo response. We will also summarize data on biodistribution and toxicity in view of the current knowledge of the influence of the biomolecular corona on these processes. Our aim is to shed light on the unsolved problems regarding the graphene oxide corona to build the groundwork for the future development of drug delivery technology.
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
Jul 7th, 2021 | Toxic Poisons Confirmed in MULTIPLE ‘Vaccines’, Door-to-Door Vaxx Plan, Media EXPOSED!: https://www.podbean.com/site/EpisodeDownload/PB10826D4TCTWV
July 7th, 2021 | LA QUINTA COLUMNA EN EL PROGRAMA NO MÁS MENTIRAS CON DR. JAVIER SCIUTO, SEVILLANO Y PERIODISTA FERREIRA: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/LAQUINTACOLUMNAENNOM%C3%81SMENTIRAS:f
WHY THE VAXXED ARE ACTING STRANGE [2021-06-21] - MIKE R (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/48388255-9f0d-4b13-b6ec-f60f26e48501
Preliminary study ( EN Unofficial Translation): https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/unofficial-translation.html
Issue 2, 2019 - Nanoscale Horizons
Graphene oxide touches blood: in vivo interactions of bio-coronated 2D materials
Abstract - Graphene oxide is the hot topic in biomedical and pharmaceutical research of the current decade. However, its complex interactions with human blood components complicate the transition from the promising in vitro results to clinical settings. Even though graphene oxide is made with the same atoms as our organs, tissues and cells, its bi-dimensional nature causes unique interactions with blood proteins and biological membranes and can lead to severe effects like thrombogenicity and immune cell activation. In this review, we will describe the journey of graphene oxide after injection into the bloodstream, from the initial interactions with plasma proteins to the formation of the “biomolecular corona”, and biodistribution. We will consider the link between the chemical properties of graphene oxide (and its functionalized/reduced derivatives), protein binding and in vivo response. We will also summarize data on biodistribution and toxicity in view of the current knowledge of the influence of the biomolecular corona on these processes. Our aim is to shed light on the unsolved problems regarding the graphene oxide corona to build the groundwork for the future development of drug delivery technology.
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
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