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International Weather Wars - 2 January 2021 - Sweden - Harvard - China - Geo Engineering
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97 views • January 02, 2021
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Geo Engineering : Fine Tuning The Climate - DW News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b1Enrzgrl1w
Geo Engineering - Harvard - SCOPEX
https://bigthink.com/surprising-science/harvard-scientists-controversial-plan-dim-sunlight?rebelltitem=2#rebelltitem2
Geo Engineering - SCOPEX - Kiruna, Sweden
https://www.keutschgroup.com/scopex
EISCAT - Norway - Sweden
https://www.google.com/maps/place/EISCAT+Troms%C3%B8/@69.5844526,19.2153167,1047
https://www.google.com/maps/place/EISCAT+Kiruna/@67.8602747,20.4322931,389
China - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/12/03/asia/china-weather-modification-cloud-seeding-intl-hnk/index.html
Geo Engineering : Fine Tuning The Climate - DW News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b1Enrzgrl1w
Geo Engineering - Harvard - SCOPEX
https://bigthink.com/surprising-science/harvard-scientists-controversial-plan-dim-sunlight?rebelltitem=2#rebelltitem2
Geo Engineering - SCOPEX - Kiruna, Sweden
https://www.keutschgroup.com/scopex
EISCAT - Norway - Sweden
https://www.google.com/maps/place/EISCAT+Troms%C3%B8/@69.5844526,19.2153167,1047
https://www.google.com/maps/place/EISCAT+Kiruna/@67.8602747,20.4322931,389
China - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/12/03/asia/china-weather-modification-cloud-seeding-intl-hnk/index.html
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