PUTIN, SENATORS AND MOCKINGBIRD MEDIA UNMASKED - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.





TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.theflyoverapp.com





TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/





For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)





𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -





Kim Clement July 26, 2014 (March 8, 2022)

0 - 5:22

https://youtu.be/Y8xKAHT42Z4?si=k28SNUFb8gIudl8B





Hank Kunneman August 17, 2025

https://youtu.be/ccz2L2xtCuw?si=gVTw8n_x9Rvi3m5b





Amanda Grace August 18, 2025

26:25 - 44:21

54:20 - 1:01:23

https://www.youtube.com/live/hw1tdfmWZ_M?si=d0qvwEu_Y4swgt-J





Julie Green delivered on August 20, 2025 and received on August 12, 2025

7:13 - 14:41

https://rumble.com/v6xu11w-nothing-will-stop-what-is-about-to-hit-your-enemies-financial-system.html





Andrew Whalen on Elijah Streams August 15, 2025 (May 4, 2020 Dream/Encounter)

1:05:15 -1:09

1:11:05 - 1:18:30

https://rumble.com/v6xme6k-the-drums-of-justice-are-going-to-thunder-andrew-whalen.html





Robin D Bullock 11th Hour August 19, 2025

43:00 - 44:45

56:51 - 1:13:05

1:16:34 - 1:17:01

1:25:41 - 1:30:49

34:36 - 38:22

https://www.youtube.com/live/uViN6iQlkg8?si=URK4uIKQiwziN5or





Dr Stella FOC August 18, 2025

7:51 - 18:53

19:53 - 25:07

https://rumble.com/v6xnbs8-christians-are-demons-wrecking-your-life-without-you-knowing-dr.-stella-imm.html





-------------------------------------------





𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗢𝗥𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗧𝗢𝗗𝗔𝗬’𝗦 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢

► Kirk Elliott PHD - FREE consultation on wealth conservation http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - save up to 80% off - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - enjoy 5% off - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Redemption Shield - use promo code FLYOVER for 10% off - www.redemptionshield.com

► Prepper Beef - use promo code FLYOVER for 20% off - https://flyovermeat.com





► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap - www.fernvalleysoap.com

Promo Code: FLYOVER





Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/





-------------------------------------------





𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗦𝗢𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟 𝗠𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗔 𝗦𝗢 𝗪𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗕𝗘 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗦

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🆇 Twitter: https://x.com/FlyoverConservs

🏘 FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

🟦 FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🟪 Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@FlyoverConservatives

🧑‍💻 Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com





► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives





-------------------------------------------





► Sign Up For the Flyover Newsletter! - https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter





► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate





► Get Your OWN Flyover Merch Today: https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/merch





► Teach your Kids Critical Thinking with TuttleTwins: http://FlyoverTwins.com





► Support Patriot Women and Save 20% off at Fern Valley Soap -

www.fernvalleysoap.com

Promo Code: FLYOVER





-------------------------------------------





𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗧 𝗧𝗢 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗕𝗬 𝗙𝗟𝗬𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗦:

The Flyover Conservatives Show: https://flyover.live/show/flyover





The Prophetic Report: www.thepropheticreport.com





Conspiracy Conversations: www.conspiracyconversations.com





The Alpha Dad Show: www.alphadadshow.com





-------------------------------------------





Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team





Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]