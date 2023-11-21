Create New Account
Democrat Calls for Trump to be "ELIMINATED" on National TV
Published Yesterday

Democrat Rep Dan Goldman had a Freudian Slip and told Jen Psaki that Donald trump "must be eliminated." How else do you see this other than Goldman calling for his assassination? #dangoldman #woke #trump #elimination

