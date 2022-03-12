© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Read My Lips - Don't Pay Taxes: Freedom Law School Provides Tax-Free Legal Strategy
Follow
2
Share
Report
290 views • March 12, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The government utilizes American tax dollars to fund vaccine production and Ukraine, abortions and corrupt school boards, and much more. Peymon Mottahedeh, founder of Freedom Law School, joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to educate people on the legal loopholes that enable people to avoid paying criminal Federal income tax. Peymon details these strategies while sharing the tactics of the corrupt media to help steal from American citizens.
Visit LiveFreeNow.org to find more information on the legal loopholes, federal documents, and strategies for avoiding income tax.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vx4z45-read-my-lips-dont-pay-taxed-freedom-law-school-provides-tax-free-legal-stra.html
The government utilizes American tax dollars to fund vaccine production and Ukraine, abortions and corrupt school boards, and much more. Peymon Mottahedeh, founder of Freedom Law School, joined the Stew Peters Show Friday to educate people on the legal loopholes that enable people to avoid paying criminal Federal income tax. Peymon details these strategies while sharing the tactics of the corrupt media to help steal from American citizens.
Visit LiveFreeNow.org to find more information on the legal loopholes, federal documents, and strategies for avoiding income tax.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vx4z45-read-my-lips-dont-pay-taxed-freedom-law-school-provides-tax-free-legal-stra.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.