Mexican military using helicopters in the fight against cartel members
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1351 followers
0
56 views • 1 day ago

The Mexican military is using helicopters in the fight against cartel members.

A security operation is reportedly underway in El Grullo, Jalisco. A Mexican Air Force UH-60M Black Hawk and an EC725 Cougar helicopter have been deployed to the area.

Adding: Description from an extremely graphic video, not posting.... shows two CJNG cartel members eliminated by Mexican security forces. U.S.-made weapons are clearly visible inside the vehicle.

Adding, video up next cartel trained in Ukraine:  

Members of the Mexican drug cartel “Jalisco New Generation” (CJNG) have undergone combat training in UKRAINE on how to operate drones, according to Mexico’s Milenio newspaper, citing law enforcement sources in Jalisco state.

CJNG fighters reportedly traveled to Ukraine, where they learned modern warfare tactics, including precision strikes with UAVs.

Training took place directly in the conflict zone, giving cartel members real battlefield experience. Their movement in pairs, use of cover, weapons handling, and retreat tactics now mirror combat methods typical of high-intensity warfare.

Milenio notes that CJNG already employs drones in clashes with rival cartels and government forces, carrying out airstrikes on remote areas. The group is said to be forming specialized combat units of at least ten men, each capable of simultaneously operating two explosive-laden drones. Their tactics increasingly resemble those of guerrilla organizations.

The drones used are civilian models. Reports mention the DJI Matrice 300 RTK, also deployed in Ukraine for dropping anti-tank grenades, as one of the UAVs adapted by the cartel for combat operations.

politicseventscurrent
