WE WILL NOT BE FOUND IN LAST PLACE

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LIVE every Friday at 7:00 PM EST for our Weekly News Round-up and every Sunday 1:00 PM EST for World News, see contact list below! On Facebook, Clout Hub, DLive, Twitch, Friday on Brighteon 6:00pm
Resistance Chicks: Leah and Michelle Svensson report with a Founding Fathers "Christian" commentary on the latest events in the United States and around the world.
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Resistance Chicks
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