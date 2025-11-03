BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Israel transfers bodies of 45 Palestinian prisoners - 3 IDF soldier remains handed over
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
24 views • 1 day ago

Israel transfers bodies of 45 Palestinian prisoners

Israel has also identified the remains of three IDF soldiers received from Hamas.

The Red Cross has reportedly handed over the bodies of the seventh group of victims to the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says Israel has delivered over 270 bodies since the first phase of the ceasefire began.

Adding, some Palestinian prisoners will get death sentences : 

Netanyahu greenlights death penalty for Palestinian prisoners charged with terrorism

💬 “The prime minister’s position, and I spoke with him before the debate, is for the bill,” government hostage rep Gal Hirsch told the Knesset’s national security committee Monday ahead of the vote on the controversial legislation, scheduled for Wednesday.

The proposed bill, which the government was reluctant to back while hostages remained in Hamas’s hands in Gaza, would allow courts to hand out death sentences to suspects deemed to have committed a ‘nationalistically motivated murder’ of an Israeli citizen. It would not apply to Israelis killing Palestinians, according to the Times of Israel.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said the bill doesn’t go far enough.

💬 “The court must not have any discretion – every terrorist who goes out to murder must know that the death penalty will be imposed on him. It’s time for justice!” Ben Gvir posted on X.

♦️ The death penalty bill is at least the third major hardline piece of legislation pushed by lawmakers in recent weeks. Last month, the Knesset calculatingly voted to annex the West Bank in the middle of US VP Vance’s visit to Israel after Washington explicitly said it would not approve such action.

♦️ Last week, another government billed proposed expanding rabbinical powers to investigate the “Jewishness” of any citizen, and giving them formal authority on issues of identity, marriage and immigration rights.


@geopolitics_prime

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
