EPOCH TV Crossroads with Joshua Philipp



Canadian Farmers Cry Foul as Government Restricts Fertilizers; Is Canada the Next Netherlands?Canada has implemented new restrictions on agriculture, under the banner of fighting climate change. Farmers argue this would be similar to the same fertilizer ban implemented in the Netherlands, which is predicted to force many farms out of business. And similar to the Netherlands, protests in Canada are already brewing.

Meanwhile, the New York Times is offering a potential solution to rising food costs and climate change: cannibalism. They also point to new industries where people can grow meat using their own DNA.

And in other news, we speak with Senator Josh Hawley about recent allegations of him "running away" from the Capitol on Jan. 6 in the legacy news.

Source: https://rumble.com/v1djtrx-canadian-farmers-cry-foul-as-government-restricts-fertilizers-is-canada-the.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=9