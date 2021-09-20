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Kansas City Confidential (1952)
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25 views • September 20, 2021
"Kansas City Confidential" is a 1952 film noir (Watch for young Jack Elam & Lee Van Cleef) crime film directed by Phil Karlson and starring John Payne. The film was marketed with the tagline "Exploding like a gun in your face!" and released in the United Kingdom as "The Secret Four".
Four robbers hold up an armored truck, getting away with over a million dollars in cash. Joe Rolfe (John Payne), a down-on-his-luck flower delivery truck driver is accused of being involved and is roughly interrogated by local police. Released due to lack of evidence, Joe, following the clues to a Mexican resort, decides to look for the men who set him up both to clear his name and to exact revenge. What he doesn't know is that the heist involves a retired policeman who is also intent on revenge. The plot was inspiration for Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs.
Four robbers hold up an armored truck, getting away with over a million dollars in cash. Joe Rolfe (John Payne), a down-on-his-luck flower delivery truck driver is accused of being involved and is roughly interrogated by local police. Released due to lack of evidence, Joe, following the clues to a Mexican resort, decides to look for the men who set him up both to clear his name and to exact revenge. What he doesn't know is that the heist involves a retired policeman who is also intent on revenge. The plot was inspiration for Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs.
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