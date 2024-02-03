Create New Account
Rare Video: Mari Loli, The Only Person to Know the Date of 'The Warning' Said This Will Happen First
High Hopes
3033 Subscribers
Published a day ago

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Feb 1, 2024


Rare video interview with seer Mari Loli of Garabandal. She discusses the state of the world prior to the Warning.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4j5jteIi3Q0

Keywords
catholicthe warninggarabandalseervisionarystate of the worldmother and refugemaria loli

