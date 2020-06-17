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Collisions with reality in full swing
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18 views • June 17, 2020
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THE FOXES ARE IN CHARGE OF THE CHICKEN COUP. ARE YOU ANGRY YET?
Economic Vandals https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pAUSODW5eAvnC8rDgMPEuXOyhqkO0iX7/view?usp=sharing
Leo Out https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PYbPRCgUOjcmf_g7RMeNqJPU8cGfbfT5/view?usp=sharing
Freedom Articles https://thefreedomarticles.com/virus-crisis-fundamentals-2-things/
Reliable Sources https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/reliable-sources-according-to-wikipedia-explains-a-lot-of-the-bias/
Georgia Guidestones THIS WAS ALL PLANNED (Erected March 1980)
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/8e/dd/4e/8edd4eb1d04916d41dd483abf81ac88b.jpg
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-9aRR6eQmAi8/UU3FKvzznyI/AAAAAAAASwY/2xTdQ16GqvY/s1600/Georgia-Guidestones.jpg
A call for an uprising https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ltmBNiNr8ww
Robert Carter Cook "Common Sense Renewed" (Georgia Guidestones)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQbXvb0EaUM
News from http://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/
South Park Banker Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0dQFtjVlb0
Simpsons Coronavirus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHMNgO-cndA
Pandemic Bonds https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5NUgJYmjE0
Event 201 Covid-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCL80zeEkC0
Human Organ Trading https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOE5kyXPN4I
TheProblem of Government https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ew2pALUMWko
Must see
Covid-19: https://www.theguardian.com/world/series/coronavirus-live
The Big Short & Links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QXoDkQZKyk
Hidden Secrets of Money https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJwrCUbvQZQ
Weather Manipulation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErOKkEfxMLk
What we now know...
1: Fiat (Paper) Money is printed from thin air and worthless
2: Derivatives markets are rehypothicated fraud and have no value
3: Weather is weaponised and used for profiteering
4: Coronavirus is being traded though "Pandemic Bonds" and derivatives.
5: The WHO did NOT declare a "Pandemic" to enrich Pandemic Bond holders.
6: The culpible have their bunkers ready for when it all comes down.
Recommended starting points for new viewers (from my channel)
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
The Climate Change scam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrlVJUgp3a4
NASA or The Bible? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JUA7LIG5Po
Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67R3nCulFOs
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
My Sources: https://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/
https://collapse.news/ https://pandemic.news/ https://sgtreport.com/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/ https://geopolitics.co/
https://dorseteye.com/ https://tradingeconomics.com http://stoplookthink.com
To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
For "Business" Cards: https://www.vistaprint.ie/ Order #: VP_08RMP4TJ
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IwB10Gs-UeIPe0XKIeZA1oHqZUHXo1sd/view
THE FOXES ARE IN CHARGE OF THE CHICKEN COUP. ARE YOU ANGRY YET?
Economic Vandals https://drive.google.com/file/d/1pAUSODW5eAvnC8rDgMPEuXOyhqkO0iX7/view?usp=sharing
Leo Out https://drive.google.com/file/d/1PYbPRCgUOjcmf_g7RMeNqJPU8cGfbfT5/view?usp=sharing
Freedom Articles https://thefreedomarticles.com/virus-crisis-fundamentals-2-things/
Reliable Sources https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/reliable-sources-according-to-wikipedia-explains-a-lot-of-the-bias/
Georgia Guidestones THIS WAS ALL PLANNED (Erected March 1980)
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/8e/dd/4e/8edd4eb1d04916d41dd483abf81ac88b.jpg
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-9aRR6eQmAi8/UU3FKvzznyI/AAAAAAAASwY/2xTdQ16GqvY/s1600/Georgia-Guidestones.jpg
A call for an uprising https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ltmBNiNr8ww
Robert Carter Cook "Common Sense Renewed" (Georgia Guidestones)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQbXvb0EaUM
News from http://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/
South Park Banker Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0dQFtjVlb0
Simpsons Coronavirus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHMNgO-cndA
Pandemic Bonds https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5NUgJYmjE0
Event 201 Covid-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCL80zeEkC0
Human Organ Trading https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOE5kyXPN4I
TheProblem of Government https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ew2pALUMWko
Must see
Covid-19: https://www.theguardian.com/world/series/coronavirus-live
The Big Short & Links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QXoDkQZKyk
Hidden Secrets of Money https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJwrCUbvQZQ
Weather Manipulation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErOKkEfxMLk
What we now know...
1: Fiat (Paper) Money is printed from thin air and worthless
2: Derivatives markets are rehypothicated fraud and have no value
3: Weather is weaponised and used for profiteering
4: Coronavirus is being traded though "Pandemic Bonds" and derivatives.
5: The WHO did NOT declare a "Pandemic" to enrich Pandemic Bond holders.
6: The culpible have their bunkers ready for when it all comes down.
Recommended starting points for new viewers (from my channel)
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
The Climate Change scam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrlVJUgp3a4
NASA or The Bible? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JUA7LIG5Po
Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67R3nCulFOs
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07
My Sources: https://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/
https://collapse.news/ https://pandemic.news/ https://sgtreport.com/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/ https://geopolitics.co/
https://dorseteye.com/ https://tradingeconomics.com http://stoplookthink.com
To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
For "Business" Cards: https://www.vistaprint.ie/ Order #: VP_08RMP4TJ
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IwB10Gs-UeIPe0XKIeZA1oHqZUHXo1sd/view
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